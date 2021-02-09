Richardson Electronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,076 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,303% compared to the average daily volume of 61 call options.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. 1,666,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.65. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.