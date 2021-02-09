Rigel Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $574,492.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $290.10 or 0.00619102 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $1.22 million and $574,492.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00225421 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00066662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00066541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00082608 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00194369 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

Rigel Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

