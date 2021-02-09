RingCentral (RNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect RingCentral to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RNG opened at $409.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.02 and its 200-day moving average is $313.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -332.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $420.00.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.64.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total transaction of $3,537,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,100,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total transaction of $944,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,907 shares of company stock worth $71,109,661. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

