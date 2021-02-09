Rio DeFi Price Hits $0.0961 on Major Exchanges (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $21.57 million and $3.01 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0961 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00231303 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00068256 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00066595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00093087 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061957 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.