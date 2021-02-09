Rio Tinto Group (RIO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) recently:

2/8/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/1/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2021 – Rio Tinto Group is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $81.40. 3,368,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,456. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

