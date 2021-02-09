Rio Tinto Group (RIO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) recently:
- 2/8/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 2/1/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 1/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 1/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/4/2021 – Rio Tinto Group is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2020 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $81.40. 3,368,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,456. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
