Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 7,120 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) received a GBX 7,120 ($93.02) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,515 ($72.05).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,750 ($75.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.70 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,799.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,062.26.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

