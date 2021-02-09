Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 100,000 Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$94,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,437,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,291,647.93.

TSE NDM traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,911,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,545. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of C$483.59 million and a PE ratio of -6.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.13.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

