Robert W. Baird Lowers Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to Neutral

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $137.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $132.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

MAA opened at $135.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

