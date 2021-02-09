Robynne Sisco Sells 139,479 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Unity Software stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.08. 223,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,876,390,000. SC Xii Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,844,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

