Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) Trading Up 3.9%

Rockford Co. (OTCMKTS:ROFO) traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Rockford Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROFO)

Rockford Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes audio and security systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market in the United States. It distributes its products under the brand names of Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, Lightning Audio, Crimestopper, Blaupunkt, Brax, Helix, and Renegade.

