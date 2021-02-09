Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Rockwell Automation worth $54,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after buying an additional 305,462 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $49,893,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 459.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,358,000 after buying an additional 212,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 90.8% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 373,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,460,000 after buying an additional 177,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

ROK opened at $247.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $268.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.88. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,984 shares of company stock worth $20,511,157. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

