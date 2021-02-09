Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.52

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.52 and traded as high as $36.80. Rocky Brands shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 25,179 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $265.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

