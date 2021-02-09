Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 1,089,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,303,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

ROOT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.06.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,213,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

