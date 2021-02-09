Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 143.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.43. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

