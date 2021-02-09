Rotten (ROT) Price Reaches $0.0122 on Top Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Rotten has a market cap of $707,529.50 and approximately $114,181.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rotten has traded 251.3% higher against the dollar. One Rotten token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00056968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.20 or 0.01044600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.28 or 0.05495364 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00024474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00031090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 57,788,009 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars.

