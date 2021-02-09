Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $77.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CCL Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.74. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

