Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) to Sector Perform

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$4.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Shares of TSE:CRH traded up C$2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.91. 1,617,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,706. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$350.64 million and a PE ratio of -84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.57. CRH Medical has a 52 week low of C$1.26 and a 52 week high of C$5.87.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$40.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that CRH Medical will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.