Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) to Sector Perform

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$4.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.
Shares of TSE:CRH traded up C$2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.91. 1,617,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,706. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$350.64 million and a PE ratio of -84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.57. CRH Medical has a 52 week low of C$1.26 and a 52 week high of C$5.87.
About CRH Medical
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.
