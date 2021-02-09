Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Lessened by CIBC Asset Management Inc

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,298,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,237 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 5.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.07% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,254,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,212,000 after buying an additional 1,190,621 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,643,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,893,000 after purchasing an additional 796,086 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,336,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,501,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,132,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,278,000 after purchasing an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.95.

Shares of RY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.64. 18,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,303. The stock has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: Management Fee

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.