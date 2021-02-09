Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Lessened by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,298,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,237 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 5.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.07% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,254,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,212,000 after buying an additional 1,190,621 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,643,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,893,000 after purchasing an additional 796,086 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,336,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,501,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,132,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,278,000 after purchasing an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.95.

Shares of RY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.64. 18,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,303. The stock has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

