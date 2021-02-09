Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF)

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARZF traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 25,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,151. Marston’s has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

