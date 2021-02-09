Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00050755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.00246782 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00084294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00069644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00093997 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00063752 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

