Ruff Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.61 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 75% against the US dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and $3.61 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.26 or 0.01047278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00054334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.58 or 0.05457780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00039707 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

RUFF is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

