Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.65

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.65 and last traded at C$25.64, with a volume of 71456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.61.

RUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.56.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total value of C$101,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,775,841.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.