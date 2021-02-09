Ryanair (RYAAY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ: RYAAY) recently:

2/3/2021 – Ryanair had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/2/2021 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/2/2021 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/2/2021 – Ryanair had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Ryanair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/1/2021 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/27/2021 – Ryanair had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/20/2021 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2021 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/17/2020 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/16/2020 – Ryanair had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RYAAY traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.05. 557,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Ryanair Holdings plc alerts:

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.