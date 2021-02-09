Rye Brook Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF makes up 1.3% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned about 0.80% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,196,000.

NYSEARCA KURE traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $45.37. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

