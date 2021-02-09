Rye Brook Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.85. 37,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,065. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $172.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.89.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

