Rye Brook Capital LLC Invests $4.14 Million in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for 3.6% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 122.4% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 19,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Water Oak Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 135.7% in the third quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 198,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 114,470 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

EWL traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,612. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

