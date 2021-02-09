Rye Brook Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 191,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises 2.3% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 618.4% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,731,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,524,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after acquiring an additional 902,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,788,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,001.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 273.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 348,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 255,401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,745. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $5,576,333.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,890,100.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,004,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,171 shares of company stock worth $16,182,632 in the last three months.

