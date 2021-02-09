Rye Brook Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 23,900 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 468,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 190,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 183,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. 2,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,453. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68.

