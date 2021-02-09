Rye Brook Capital LLC Takes $2.29 Million Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Columbia Property Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Columbia Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. 4,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,178. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.60 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CXP shares. Truist downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

