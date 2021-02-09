Rye Brook Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,000. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.6% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $927,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 294,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,253. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

