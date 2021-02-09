Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Hits $0.0107

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $292,073.62 and $613.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,976.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,749.89 or 0.03725000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00374524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.79 or 0.01072429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.16 or 0.00470778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.14 or 0.00360048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00229876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00020613 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,322,381 coins and its circulating supply is 27,205,068 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

