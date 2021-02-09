Sabre (SABR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

