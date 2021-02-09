SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) received a €12.00 ($14.12) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($18.00) price objective on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.35 ($13.35).

SFQ stock opened at €12.24 ($14.40) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37. The company has a market capitalization of $555.70 million and a PE ratio of 816.00. SAF-Holland SE has a 12-month low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 12-month high of €12.34 ($14.52). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.62.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

