Safe (SAFE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $127,721.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $127,721.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001134 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

