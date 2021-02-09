Safex Token (SFT) Price Tops $0.0121

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 35.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. Safex Token has a market cap of $22.74 million and approximately $12,997.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safex Token has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Safex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

