Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $220.00. The stock traded as high as $204.41 and last traded at $204.09, with a volume of 8703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.02.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.43.

Get Saia alerts:

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Saia by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Saia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 315,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 189,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.24 and a 200-day moving average of $156.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.