Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $199.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $136.00 to $199.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $198.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $203.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.24 and its 200 day moving average is $156.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Saia by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 315,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth $1,261,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 189,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Saia by 245.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.