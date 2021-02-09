Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Price Up 28.3%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s share price rose 28.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 24,987,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 699% from the average daily volume of 3,126,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
