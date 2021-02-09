Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Price Up 55.5%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) shares rose 55.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 9,432,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 949% from the average daily volume of 898,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $75.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. Research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salem Media Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

