Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Up 7.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.59. 2,245,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,290,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Specifically, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,350 shares of company stock valued at $313,629 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 163.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 40.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 121.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 121,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

