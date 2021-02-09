Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.36

Shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.36 and traded as high as $22.07. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 219,586 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SZG shares. Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.22 ($21.44).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

