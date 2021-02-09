San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.40

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35.40 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34.95 ($0.46), with a volume of 791471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.55 ($0.39).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of San Leon Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 19.16 and a quick ratio of 19.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.27. The company has a market capitalization of £157.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

