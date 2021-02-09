Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,572 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,572 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $134,830.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,233.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,051 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $433,880.90.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $167,485.56.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 96.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 98.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 78,532 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in Power Integrations by 80.9% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 95.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 117,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 57,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.