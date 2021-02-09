Sandeep Nayyar Sells 5,051 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $433,880.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,572 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $134,830.44.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $167,485.56.

NASDAQ POWI traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $89.40. 387,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 96.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 98.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 80.9% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after buying an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 95.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 117,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 57,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

