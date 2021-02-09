Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €41.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €41.00 ($48.24) price target from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.35 ($55.71).

FRA FRE opened at €34.72 ($40.85) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.08.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

