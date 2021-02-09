Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce $37.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $55.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $54.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $129.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $147.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $115.47 million, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $189.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

SGMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In related news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after buying an additional 355,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,388,000 after buying an additional 536,249 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,016,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 161,549 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

