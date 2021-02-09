Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 38,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF)

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistic Equipment.

