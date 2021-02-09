SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) is Martin Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Martin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. SAP comprises about 4.6% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in SAP by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Argus lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Redburn Partners lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.93. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.