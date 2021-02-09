Saratoga Research & Investment Management Buys 6,275 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 3.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.93. The company had a trading volume of 50,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,045. The company has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

