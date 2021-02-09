Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $63.59 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 3.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $63,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $229,000. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 48,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.16. The company had a trading volume of 69,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

